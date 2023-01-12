Man arrested for murder after fight with police

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man was arrested for murder Wednesday.

Police say they responded at around 10:40 p.m. to the 2300 block of Delaware Ave NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound and found an unresponsive man inside of a home with a fatal gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS, his name will be released after the next of kin has been notified.

Police identified 51-year-old Marcus Williamson as a suspect in the shooting. Williamson was arrested after a fight with police and taken to the Roanoke Police Department to talk to detectives.

Williamson was charged with Second Degree Murder.

