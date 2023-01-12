Martin Luther King Day celebration set for Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 25th Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration is set for Monday in Wytheville.

The event, organized by Virginia Organizing Wythe County Chapter, will start with a march down Main Street of Wytheville beginning at the historical Bethel AME Church (635 E. Main St) to the Millwald Theatre (205 W. Main Street).

The march is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the program is at 2:30 at the theatre.

Click here for more information, and watch the video to see organizer Kerrington Crockett-Eans preview the event on 7@four.

