Mornin’ Home Makeover: Declutter in the New Year

If your goal is to get organized in the new year, lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some tips to help you out.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a brand new year, and if you’re like most people, one of your top goals is getting organized. But where do you start? How do you part with that souvenir cup that’s been in the back of your cabinet for 10 years that you never use?

Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some tips to help you only keep what you’ll use in the new year.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

