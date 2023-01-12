Birthdays
One injured, one detained after Botetourt County shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been taken to a hospital with what appear to be life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Troutville, according to Botetourt County Sheriff Matt Ward.

Ward says deputies were called at 1:21 p.m. January 12 to Westview Road, where the victim had been shot. One person has been detained for questioning.

Ward says this was an isolated domestic incident, with no danger to the community.

