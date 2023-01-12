Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Pittsylvania County truck driver wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game

Tim Allen, Million-Dollar Virginia Lottery Winner
Tim Allen, Million-Dollar Virginia Lottery Winner(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize.

Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount Cross Road, just outside Danville, according to the Virginia Lottery.

His was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“I couldn’t believe it!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”

The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

“It feels great!” he said as he collected his prize. “Pure excitement!”

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

Dog dies in House Fire Along Green Ridge Rd. NW
Dog Dies in House Fire Along Green Ridge Road
Mornin' Home Makeover: Declutter in the New Year
House Fire on Green Ridge Road in Roanoke
House Fire on Green Ridge Road in Roanoke
Roanoke Starbucks Union Workers To Hold Contract Rally
Roanoke Starbucks Union Workers To Hold Contract Rally