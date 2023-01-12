Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Proposed bill would count fetus as passenger in HOV lanes in Va.

The legislation from the Republican lawmaker would require pregnant people to show “proof” of pregnancy
A Republican lawmaker in the Virginia House of Delegates is pushing for a bill that would deem...
A Republican lawmaker in the Virginia House of Delegates is pushing for a bill that would deem a pregnant person’s fetus as a car passenger in high occupancy lanes.(Fox 5)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Republican lawmaker is pushing for a bill that would deem a pregnant person’s fetus as a car passenger in high occupancy lanes.

House Bill 1894, sponsored by Republican Del. Nicholas Freitas, would allow for a pregnant woman to be considered two people, allowing them to use the carpool lane on Virginia highways.

The legislation would require pregnant people to show “proof” of pregnancy, by having their pregnancies “certified” with the Virginia Department of Transportation. Those certifications would then be linked to toll collection devices - like EZ Passes - in vehicles.

The bill says if the pregnant woman notifies VDOT ”that she is no longer pregnant, the Department shall purge all data related to such pregnancy within 24 hours.”

This bill is the second of its kind ever proposed. Last year, a pregnant woman in Texas argued to police officers that her unborn child counted as a second person in the car when she was pulled over for illegally using the carpool lane.

High occupancy lanes require drivers to have at least one passenger in their cars when using the lanes.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
Trust House
Trust House for those without homes in Roanoke closes January 31

Latest News

South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson is sworn in for her first full term on January...
South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson looks ahead at legislative session, 2023
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) offers his State of the Commonwealth address... 1.11.2023
Next generation should “live out their dreams.” Governor Youngkin delivers State of the Commonwealth
The 2023 session of the Virginia General Assembly opened Wednesday at the State Capitol in...
General Assembly session opens in Richmond
Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell was sworn in Wednesday as the General Assembly session opened...
Newly-elected Del. Ellen Campbell takes her seat in House of Delegates