Dog dies in Roanoke house fire

House fire in Roanoke.
House fire in Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a dog died in a house fire in Roanoke Thursday morning.

Crews say they responded at 7:00 a.m. to the 5500 block of Green Ridge Rd.

The department didn’t provide details on how they believe the fire started, but they did say it was accidental.

Two people were inside the home and were able to make it out safely.

The 5000 block of Green Ridge Dr, near Cove Rd, is blocked off and will stay blocked for another 1-3 hours, according to the department. However, the department does plan to open one lane up at some point.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

