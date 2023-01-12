Roanoke Starbucks union to rally Friday in hopes of bargaining first contract

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Employees at a Starbucks in Roanoke announced they will host a contract rally on Friday.

Starbucks store #04567 located at The Bridges was one of the first coffee shop’s in Southwest Virginia to unionize in 2022.

They filed for their election petition in February 2022 and voted unanimously to form the union in June 2022.

This working group says they’ve been fighting to get Starbucks to bargain a first contract since that vote.

Union officials say Starbucks management has refused to consult Starbucks Bridges Union on issues of work hours or shifts -- as required by law.

Union leaders also say management continues to change opening and closing times without notice.

Starbucks store #04567 located at ‘The Bridges’ are a part of more than 170 unionized shops across the nation, including 11 stores in the Commonwealth.

WDBJ7 has reached out to both union workers and Starbucks for comment.

