Watch: How to understand the teen mental health crisis

A look at what’s happening to our teens and the programs available to help
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The number of teens dealing with depression, self-harm, and suicide is rising, and many medical professionals are calling it a national emergency. In fact, in December, in a rare public advisory, the U.S. surgeon general warned of a “devastating” mental health crisis among adolescents.

Here @ Home welcomes Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr. Norah A. Silver, a board-certified psychiatrist from Lewis Gale Medical Center, to talk to us to help us understand what’s going on and what parents need to know.

Dr. Silver breaks down some of the specific factors that make this group vulnerable, and the programs available to get them the help they need.

Listen in on this important conversation, to help parents understand the warning signs that may indicate their child is in need of some professional help.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

