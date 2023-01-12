Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff

According to Flight radar, the plane left Winchester around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, and contact with the plane was lost around 7:10 p.m.
UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
UPDATE: Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: As on 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson has confirmed a plane crash has been located and there is one confirmed fatality, the pilot. No further information has been released at this time. The investigation remains underway.

Update: As of 12:05 a.m. on Thursday, the search efforts have been suspended, according to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. The search will resume come daylight Thursday morning.

Update: As of 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday night, Virginia State Police told WHSV they have not yet found the missing airplane.

Crews are searching for a small aircraft that allegedly went missing on Shenandoah Mountain, this is on the western side of Rockingham County west of Clover Hill.

According to Flight radar, the plane left Winchester around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night. They report they allegedly lost contact with the plane around 7:10 p.m.

Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said they believe they know the vicinity the aircraft is in.

He said the Sheriff’s department and Rockingham Fire and Rescue have been deployed and are preparing crew to search for the alleged missing aircraft.

WHSV is working to get more details, and we will provide an update once we have new information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner

Latest News

House Fire on Green Ridge Road in Roanoke
House Fire on Green Ridge Road in Roanoke
Roanoke Starbucks Union Workers To Hold Contract Rally
Roanoke Starbucks Union Workers To Hold Contract Rally
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 12, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 12, 2023
White Mill Groundbreaking
White Mill Groundbreaking Set for Thursday
House fire in Roanoke.
Dog dies in Roanoke house fire