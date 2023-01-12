Vigorous cold front brings rain and a few storms today

A quiet start to our day

Line of rain expected this afternoon/evening

Colder, breezy & mountain snow Friday

THURSDAY

We start out Thursday dry with thickening clouds. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 50s ahead of the cold front. The main line of rain and storms will move from west to east through our hometowns from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. A few storms could produce strong wind gusts. Grab your umbrella when you head out this morning because you’ll need it later today.

Showers and a few storms arrive Thursday afternoon and evening with gusty wind and downpours. (WDBJ7)

Most of the rain exits by early Friday morning, followed by falling temperatures and increasing winds.

RAIN AMOUNTS: Around .50″ (Locally higher totals likely)

How much rain could we get? (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

The colder air blows in Friday with highs only reaching the upper 30s in the mountains and low 40s for most other areas. Winds will also gust 20-30+ mph with stronger gusts likely across the higher elevations.

Snow fans don’t get too excited. Models all agree snowfall won’t amount to much behind this system. A few inches of snow is possible, mainly falling into the West Virginia ski areas and along the VA/WV border. The rest of us will just turn colder with some sunshine.

Accumulating snow possible in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

A few morning flurries are possible for areas west on Saturday, but drier conditions with some sun will build in by the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly to begin the weekend in the 30s and low 40s Saturday afternoon.

By Sunday, we begin the day in the 20s, but by the afternoon highs will touch in the 40s and low 50s.

NEXT WEEK

The overall temperature trend favors warmer than average conditions through next week. Some areas may end up with highs nearing 60° at times.

Temperature Outlook | 6-10 Days Out (WDBJ Weather)

While another shower chance may end up grazing the region by mid-week, it should mostly be rain. Any wintry weather outside the highest mountains looks unlikely through the next 10 days.

