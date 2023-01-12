Virginia leaders react to appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden documents

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Virginia leaders are reacting to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur, a former Trump-appointed U.S. attorney from Maryland, to lead the investigation.

Statements from Virginia leaders can be found below:

The Vice President has no authority to declassify documents. Period.



Why hasn't the FBI & AG Merrick Garland raided the #BidenGarage yet? — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) January 12, 2023

Now we find out Biden has been hiding classified documents in his GARAGE.



What is he keeping from the American people? — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) January 12, 2023

