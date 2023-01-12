Virginia leaders react to appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden documents
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Virginia leaders are reacting to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington.
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur, a former Trump-appointed U.S. attorney from Maryland, to lead the investigation.
Statements from Virginia leaders can be found below:
The Vice President has no authority to declassify documents. Period.— Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) January 12, 2023
Why hasn't the FBI & AG Merrick Garland raided the #BidenGarage yet?
Now we find out Biden has been hiding classified documents in his GARAGE.— Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) January 12, 2023
What is he keeping from the American people?
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.