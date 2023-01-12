Birthdays
Walmart eliminating single-use plastic bags in some states

In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart...
In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Walmart is eliminating single-use plastic bags this month in its New York, Connecticut and Colorado stores.

The retail giant is trying to get ahead of legislation in states cracking down on the use of plastics to help the environment.

Ten states have now passed laws to ban or restrict plastic bags.

Americans reportedly use about 100 billion plastic bags every year, and only 10% of those get recycled.

Walmart customers in New York, Connecticut and Colorado can bring their own reusable shopping bags or buy them for less than $1.

The retailer said it is moving more slowly to reduce plastic bags in states governed by Republicans, where policies to combat climate change are less of a priority.

