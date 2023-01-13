American Red Cross Offers CPR Training, Needs Blood Donors

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With cardiac arrest in the news recently with the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley, and the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Here @ Home wants to make sure you know what to do if someone you know is in need of CPR.

The purpose of the American Red Cross Hands-Only CPR course is to teach untrained bystanders how to perform hands-only CPR. Having more citizen bystanders trained in this simple skill can help save lives by putting more cardiac arrest victims within a few steps of lifesaving assistance.

Jackie Grant, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross, talks to Here @ Home about both the need for blood donors this time of year, and the importance of learning CPR.

Find out more by listening to our conversation, and learn more about giving blood in January, and be entered to win a trip for 2 to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona!

Redcrossblood.org 1-800-red-cross

