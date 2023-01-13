Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

American Red Cross Offers CPR Training, Needs Blood Donors

Organization offers Hands-Only CPR Course
Blood donation organization triggers ‘blood emergency’
Blood donation organization triggers ‘blood emergency’
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With cardiac arrest in the news recently with the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley, and the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Here @ Home wants to make sure you know what to do if someone you know is in need of CPR.

The purpose of the American Red Cross Hands-Only CPR course is to teach untrained bystanders how to perform hands-only CPR. Having more citizen bystanders trained in this simple skill can help save lives by putting more cardiac arrest victims within a few steps of lifesaving assistance.

Jackie Grant, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross, talks to Here @ Home about both the need for blood donors this time of year, and the importance of learning CPR.

Find out more by listening to our conversation, and learn more about giving blood in January, and be entered to win a trip for 2 to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona!

Redcrossblood.org 1-800-red-cross

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
We'll see rain and a few storms later this afternoon into the evening.
Vigorous cold front brings rain and a few storms today
Marcus Williamson Mugshot
Man arrested for murder after fight with police

Latest News

Prevent frozen water pipes this winter
How to Prevent your Water Pipes from Freezing this Winter
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month - What You Need to Know
Walmart Wellness Day customer waiting to have blood work done.
Walmart to host Wellness Day; free health screenings and immunizations
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update