Blustery and cold condition build into the region

Showers exit the area with increasing wind

Snow showers pick up in the mountains

Quiet weather returns for the weekend

FRIDAY

The colder air blows in today with highs only reaching the upper 30s in the mountains and the 40s for most other areas. Winds will also gust 20-30+ mph with stronger gusts likely across the higher elevations.

Snow fans don’t get too excited. Models all agree snowfall won’t amount to much behind this system. Several inches of snow is possible, mainly falling into the West Virginia ski areas and along the VA/WV border. The rest of us will just turn colder with some sunshine.

Accumulating snow possible in the mountains. (WDBJ Weather)

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains and southwest Virginia where most of the accumulating snow will take place. The advisory runs through 87am Saturday.

Scattered snow showers will continue in the mountains through Friday. (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEKEND

A few morning flurries are possible for areas west on Saturday, but drier conditions with some sun will build in by the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly to begin the weekend in the 30s and low 40s Saturday afternoon. Wind chills Saturday morning will drop in the teens and twenties with a few single digits in the mountains.

Feel like temperatures drop into the teens and twenties Saturday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

By Sunday, we begin the day in the 20s and 30s, but by the afternoon highs will touch in the 40s and low 50s.

NEXT WEEK

The overall temperature trend favors warmer than average conditions through next week. Some areas may end up with highs nearing 60° at times.

Temperature Outlook | 6-10 days out (WDBJ Weather)

While another shower chance may end up grazing the region by mid-week, it should mostly be rain. Any wintry weather outside the highest mountains looks unlikely through the next 10 days.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

The latest episode dives into the big weather events we saw during the year of 2022! (WDBJ7)

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

