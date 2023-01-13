Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

The Brick Running Store in Danville expands to offer community gathering space

The Brick Running & Tri Store
The Brick Running & Tri Store(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brick Running & Tri Store is expanding to be able to offer more for their customers.

The brick opened in 2012 and specializes in running shoes, bikes and other athletic gear.

Two years ago, they decided to renovate the upstairs of the building. The added space will allow them to have a bigger inventory and a community space to host events and gatherings.

“This will allow us to increase our products and services and still help promote health and wellness within the community,” said Adam Jones owner of The Brick. “We now have a common space that will allow for gatherings such as staff meetings, parties, clinics, packet pickups for local races and other things.”

They had an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.

They plan to host a Hot Chocolate Four-miler in the new space on January 28.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Courtesy: New River Regional Jail
Man arrested, charged with murder after deputies find body inside a burned vehicle
Marcus Williamson Mugshot
Man arrested for murder after fight with police

Latest News

Panic Button App
Roanoke City Public Schools successfully tests new panic button
A cold night ahead with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Friday, January 13 - Evening Outlook
VANTAGE Art Flats
Danville local to open art-themed AirBnb downtown featuring unique artwork and animal sculptures
7@four: The Harvester Performance Center Music Series
7@four: The Harvester Performance Center Music Series