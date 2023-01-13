The Brick Running Store in Danville expands to offer community gathering space

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Brick Running & Tri Store is expanding to be able to offer more for their customers.

The brick opened in 2012 and specializes in running shoes, bikes and other athletic gear.

Two years ago, they decided to renovate the upstairs of the building. The added space will allow them to have a bigger inventory and a community space to host events and gatherings.

“This will allow us to increase our products and services and still help promote health and wellness within the community,” said Adam Jones owner of The Brick. “We now have a common space that will allow for gatherings such as staff meetings, parties, clinics, packet pickups for local races and other things.”

They had an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday night.

They plan to host a Hot Chocolate Four-miler in the new space on January 28.

