Cervical Cancer Awareness Month - What You Need to Know

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Huddle Up Moms, a local organization designed to empower mothers through education, connection, and support joins us once again on Here @ Home to talk about several important topics, including cervical cancer.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Jaclyn Nunziato, the Executive Director and President of Huddle Up Moms, along with Breana Turner, the Grant coordinator for Moms Under Pressure, join us on Here @ Home to talk about this cancer, and how important it is for women’s care, and raising awareness about cervical cancer in pregnancy.

Last year, Huddle Up Moms created a Blog series focused on Gynecology exam and HPV/Cervial cancer. You can click on the links below to check them out.

https://www.huddleupmoms.org/post/a-mother-s-courage-saved-her-life

https://www.huddleupmoms.org/post/cervical-cancer-prevention-through-pap

They also tell us about some updates for their organization, including the Haven, which is their new location, and the formula exchange program. Currently, Huddle Up Moms has given out almost 10,000 dollars worth of formula and are actively looking to collect and donate more.

Huddle Up Moms is starting once again to launch their support groups for the year, which are starting to move back to in person.

For more information, visit their website

For more information on cervical cancer, visit https://www.emro.who.int/noncommunicable-diseases/campaigns/cervical-cancer-awareness-month-2023.html

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.