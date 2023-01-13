Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Gods Pit Crew sending “Blessing Buckets,” to Selma

WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is sending a truckload of “Blessing Buckets,” to Selma, Alabama after a tornado devastated the city Thursday.

The organization is sending 1200 buckets filled with food, first-aid, hygiene products, a bible and an encouraging note.

“Our hearts break for those impacted by this deadly tornado. We are praying for everyone impacted. We’re grateful to be able to send Blessing Buckets and Play Pails to the victims. Thank you to our wonderful volunteers and donors for helping us to provide hope, healing, and restoration to hurting people in their time of need,” said God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson.

The organization is also sending 48 “Play Pails,” for kids, which will have a blanket, a coloring book, a stuffed animal, baby wipes and a toothbrush.

The truckload of buckets will leave the organization’s warehouse on Saturday morning and head to a church partner to distribute to the victims of the storm. The organization says its monitoring the situation to assess additional help that may be needed.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
We'll see rain and a few storms later this afternoon into the evening.
Vigorous cold front brings rain and a few storms today
Marcus Williamson Mugshot
Man arrested for murder after fight with police
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; at least 8 deaths reported across South
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
Roanoke Developing City-wide Flood Resilience Plan
Roanoke Developing City-wide Flood Resilience Plan
Roanoke Flood Resilience Plan
Roanoke developing city-wide Flood Resilience Plan