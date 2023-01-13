Birthdays
Guns N’ Hoses charity hockey game returns to Berglund Center

By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are only a few weeks away from the 19th Gun N’ Hoses hockey game.

Each year, local Roanoke-area firefighters (the “Hoses”) take on a team of local Roanoke-area police officers and law enforcement personnel (the “Guns”).

During the last 18 years, Roanoke’s Guns and Hoses has raised over $450,000 for charity, and more than 90,000 people have attended the games. This year, they hope to surpass half a million dollars.

The charity ice hockey tournament will benefit the Carilion Children’s Hematology & Oncology Clinic.

Tickets for the annual “Guns N Hoses” hockey game at the Berglund Center are on sale now.

The event will be January 28, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Tickets will range from $11 to $16 and can be purchased by going to henritzedentaltickets.com or by clicking.

