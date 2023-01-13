HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke band Gasoline Alley rocking the stage for nearly a quarter century

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Founding member Doug Settles and fellow guitarist Fred Lewis formed Gasoline Alley back in 1999.

But the pair has been performing together a lot longer than that.

“We’d been playing together since 1976. That kind of shows you how old we are. We’re kind of old school rock and rollers,” says Settles.

While Settles says both musicians were earning a living playing beach music and disco, it wasn’t where their hearts were.

“I called him up and said why don’t we do a band that just - where we just turn the amps up and play the old stuff we played when we were kids, and we don’t worry about how much money we’re making or whether people are on the dance floor. We just rock and roll and have fun,” says Settles.

That’s how Gasoline Alley has rock and rolled in the decades since, even though the live music scene has changed in recent years.

“Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, you know, bands carried around semis full of stuff. You were playing 20 to 25 gigs a month, instead of four or five, like you do now. The club scene’s just not what it used to be,” says Settles.

Although the make-up of the five- piece band has changed a bit over the years- most significantly with the death of singer Todd St. Clair-- its set list has stayed much the same.

“We do a bunch of AC/DC stuff and old Ozzy Osborne, Ted Nugent, Aerosmith, the old school rock stuff, says Settles.

During its long run, Gasoline Alley has also rubbed elbows with some legendary acts.

“In 2003, we opened for the Doobie Brothers at Festival in the Park show that was supposed to be outside at Victory Stadium, but because of rain they moved it to the Roanoke Civic Center. That place was packed that night. It was nine, 10- thousand people and it was a great show.

Performing before a big crowd, or a small one, for Settles, it’s just about the music.

“We’re not doing it for the money. We’re not doing it for the fame. We’re just doing it to have fun, playing the music we love playing,” says Settles.

You can catch Gasoline Alley this Saturday night at 10 at Martin’s Downtown.

