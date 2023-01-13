Lynchburg Police name officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has named the three patrol members who fired their department-issued guns during a New Year’s Eve incident along Memorial Avenue.

A spokesperson for the agency said in an email that the three officers, Officer Joshua Massie, Officer Raymond Shelton and Officer Michael Donellan were assigned to Patrol Operations that evening and fired their guns. Massie is a 7-year veteran of the department. Shelton and Donellan each have three years with the department.

The agency spokesperson said per department policy, all officers remain in non-enforcement, limited-duty assignments.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that started at around 11:19 p.m. on December 31. LPD said officers tried to pull over the driver of a Chrysler sedan who almost hit two pedestrians in the area of Main Street. The driver didn’t stop, leading police on a chase through the downtown area of Lynchburg, where he crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 2100 block of Memorial Avenue.

As officers approached the vehicle, police say, the man pulled a handgun and shot at the officers. Three LPD officers returned fire and hit the man, who has since been identified as Jonathan D. Poe, 29 of Lynchburg. Poe was in critical but stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital following the incident, according to Lynchburg Police.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Poe is charged with Reckless Driving, Disregarding a Signal by Law Enforcement Officer to Stop, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (3 counts), and Attempted Capital Murder (3 counts).

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.