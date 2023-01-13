Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Lynchburg Police name officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting incident

Lynchburg VA Police
Lynchburg VA Police(Lynchburg Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has named the three patrol members who fired their department-issued guns during a New Year’s Eve incident along Memorial Avenue.

A spokesperson for the agency said in an email that the three officers, Officer Joshua Massie, Officer Raymond Shelton and Officer Michael Donellan were assigned to Patrol Operations that evening and fired their guns. Massie is a 7-year veteran of the department. Shelton and Donellan each have three years with the department.

The agency spokesperson said per department policy, all officers remain in non-enforcement, limited-duty assignments.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident that started at around 11:19 p.m. on December 31. LPD said officers tried to pull over the driver of a Chrysler sedan who almost hit two pedestrians in the area of Main Street. The driver didn’t stop, leading police on a chase through the downtown area of Lynchburg, where he crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 2100 block of Memorial Avenue.

As officers approached the vehicle, police say, the man pulled a handgun and shot at the officers. Three LPD officers returned fire and hit the man, who has since been identified as Jonathan D. Poe, 29 of Lynchburg. Poe was in critical but stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital following the incident, according to Lynchburg Police.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Poe is charged with Reckless Driving, Disregarding a Signal by Law Enforcement Officer to Stop, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony (3 counts), and Attempted Capital Murder (3 counts).

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
We'll see rain and a few storms later this afternoon into the evening.
Vigorous cold front brings rain and a few storms today
Marcus Williamson Mugshot
Man arrested for murder after fight with police
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Mornin' Home Makeover: Treat Yourself to Spa Day at Home
19th Guns N’ Hoses charity hockey game preview
Guns N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game Headed to Roanoke
Roanoke Valley Guns N Hoses Hockey
Guns N’ Hoses charity hockey game returns to Berglund Center
The band specializes in "old school rock" music
Gasoline Alley Still Rockin' After Nearly a Quarter Century