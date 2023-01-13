Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Treat yourself to a spa day at home

A good work-life balance is one of the keys to being your best self.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A good work-life balance is one of the keys to being your best self. After a long day of work, taking care of the kids, or even hitting the books hard at school, you should take some time for herself to relax before getting back to the daily grind. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some ideas to help you have a spa day in the comfort of your home.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
We'll see rain and a few storms later this afternoon into the evening.
Vigorous cold front brings rain and a few storms today
Marcus Williamson Mugshot
Man arrested for murder after fight with police
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital

Latest News

Lynchburg VA Police
Lynchburg Police name officers involved in New Year’s Eve shooting incident
Mornin' Home Makeover: Treat Yourself to Spa Day at Home
19th Guns N’ Hoses charity hockey game preview
Guns N’ Hoses Charity Hockey Game Headed to Roanoke
Roanoke Valley Guns N Hoses Hockey
Guns N’ Hoses charity hockey game returns to Berglund Center