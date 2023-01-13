Birthdays
Pittsylvania County to consider raising water and sewer service rates at next business meeting

Pittsylvania County
Pittsylvania County(Makayla Shelton)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County says it will discuss increasing rates for water and sewer service at its business meeting on January 17th.

It would be the county’s first price increase since 2013.

The county says the majority of customers would see an increase in the range of 3%-4%, while customers in Chatham and Hurt would see larger increases due to increased bulk water costs the supplying towns charge the county.

Connection and miscellaneous fees will also see a moderate increase, the county says.

