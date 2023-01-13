Roanoke City Public Schools successfully tests new panic button

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools is implementing new technology in the classroom to keep children safe.

In the past in case of an emergency teachers had to notify supervisors, then supervisors would notify the authorities. But now, with just the click of one button, everyone will be notified.

“The app will ask you is this an emergency. So, you have to take one more step and you have to slide it, and then it’s an autodialer,” said RCPS Chief Operating Officer Chris Perkins. “So, we have 2 steps instead of 3 steps of dialing 911.”

An active shooter notification will then alert staff and law enforcement within a 5-mile radius.

“Roanoke County may be closer to some of our schools, for instance, Garden City. They could get as fast as a police officer here in our city,” explained Perkins.

A map will also show police exactly where the threat is located.

On Friday, RCPS tested the new technology in all schools, and it was successful.

“And post Columbine, post Parkland, post Uvalde, and now in Newport News, we have this, and we’re pleased to have this and roll this out to our staff because I think we can improve response time which can save lives.”

The district decided on a phone app over a static or fob alarm.

“Everybody almost in this day and time has a cellphone, has a tablet,” added Perkins.

Officials say students learn better when they feel safe.

“We want to make sure that they have a safe, clean, and healthy environment to learn in,” said Perkins.

This is one of 25 safety measures adopted by the School Board last summer.

