Roanoke Starbucks union held rally asking to bargain first contract

Starbucks Employees
Starbucks Employees
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local Starbucks employees held a rally outside the coffee shop demanding a fair contract.

The Starbucks located at The Bridges was one of the first to unionize in Southwest Virginia.

Employees say they have been unable to bargain their first contract since forming the union in June.

They claim management has refused to consult them on the issue of work hours or shifts - as required by law.

“The biggest here now is the problem with them cutting hours. and they’ve done this before to try to detour people that was before the vote to deter people from voting for the union,” said Western Virginia Labor Federation President Chuck Simpson. “Now, they are doing it trying to convince people the union can’t do anything for you.

They also say the store has changed opening and closing times without giving them notice.

“My hours have been cut drastically. I personally have been having a hard time financially because of it,” said Starbucks Employee Mary Brocious. “But it’s affecting my whole store. Everyone is struggling right now.”

Employees say they will continue to rally outside until they can negotiate a contract.

WDBJ7 reached out to Starbucks but has not received a response.

We will keep you updated if we hear from the company.

