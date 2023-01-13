Sovah Health’s Danville ER approved for $20 million in renovations

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health’s Danville facility will receive $20 million to renovate its emergency rooms, according to the organization.

The money will go towards enhancing access for patients and improving emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina.

Sovah says that the construction is expected to begin later in 2023 and take between 12 to 18 months to complete. The emergency department will be relocated to ensure there is no stoppage of emergency care for the community.

Ongoing updates on the renovation will be provided on Sovah’s website and social media when updates can be provided.

Sovah says the renovations will include a complete overhaul of the 14,000-square-foot layout of the ER with a 7,000-square-foot expansion to improve patient and staff flow, expanded triage and reduced wait times. Once completed, the new ER will have an expanded and improved waiting area, renovation of every existing room, and addition of 6 new multifunctional rooms, making it faster and easier for clinicians to move through the space and provide a clear view of all patient areas at all times.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.