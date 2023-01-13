Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Sovah Health’s Danville ER approved for $20 million in renovations

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sovah Health’s Danville facility will receive $20 million to renovate its emergency rooms, according to the organization.

The money will go towards enhancing access for patients and improving emergency care for residents across Southern Virginia and Northern North Carolina.

Sovah says that the construction is expected to begin later in 2023 and take between 12 to 18 months to complete. The emergency department will be relocated to ensure there is no stoppage of emergency care for the community.

Ongoing updates on the renovation will be provided on Sovah’s website and social media when updates can be provided.

Sovah says the renovations will include a complete overhaul of the 14,000-square-foot layout of the ER with a 7,000-square-foot expansion to improve patient and staff flow, expanded triage and reduced wait times. Once completed, the new ER will have an expanded and improved waiting area, renovation of every existing room, and addition of 6 new multifunctional rooms, making it faster and easier for clinicians to move through the space and provide a clear view of all patient areas at all times.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
We'll see rain and a few storms later this afternoon into the evening.
Vigorous cold front brings rain and a few storms today
Marcus Williamson Mugshot
Man arrested for murder after fight with police

Latest News

LCS Receives Grant To Help Student Mental Health
LCS Receives Grant To Help Student Mental Health
Students completing an activity.
Non-profit trying to create safer classrooms in our hometowns
Lynchburg City Schools
Lynchburg City Schools receives $8.4 million grant to support students’ mental health
Here’s How to Understand the Teen Mental Health Crisis
Here’s How to Understand the Teen Mental Health Crisis