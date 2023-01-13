VDOT closing one lane of Route 40 to repair bridge railing

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is closing the west lane of Rt.40 (Gretna Road) at the bridge over Potter Creek in Pittsylvania County to repair damage to the bridge railing.

The lane closure will begin on January 13th and last until further notice.

VDOT says temporary traffic signals will be put in place to guide traffic over the bridge, with both directions of traffic alternating to use the east lane.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use extra caution in work zones.

