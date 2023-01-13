Walmart to host Wellness Day; free health screenings and immunizations

ROANOKE and LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Walmart will host their Wellness Day at stores nationwide on Saturday.

Roanoke and Lynchburg area residents will be able to receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings, as well as, affordable immunizations for COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, and more at participating pharmacies nationwide.

Officials say Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles.

Local pharmacists say knowing your health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress.

“These events give our patients the opportunity and our customers in the store the opportunity to have their health metrics screened without having to make an appointment or having to go to the doctors so they know where they stand with respect to several important factors in their health,” said Stacy Strewsbury a Walmart Pharmacy Clinical Services Manager in Roanoke.

More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. local time on Saturday.

To find a free event in your neighborhood, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

