Grant helps opens door for future project in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Campbell County, the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are buzzing about a recent GO Virginia grant that will help bring to life more than 200 acres just outside the airport.

“This project literally has been talked about, and bannered around for probably 20 years,” said Marjette Upshur, director of economic development and tourism for the city of Lynchburg.

It’s being called the Airport Commerce Park and is a collaboration between the three entities. The property itself is unique for a number of reasons.

“This is accessible by air, rail and road, which is not something that a lot of industrial properties can say,” said Nina Rezai, director of economic development for Campbell County.

The $190,000 grant will propel the site to a tier 3 characterization and plans are for a design study to be conducted to figure out what the future may have in store.

“It’s going to be industrial and aeronautical uses to include the new advanced Air Mobility, advanced manufacturing, technology and life sciences, particularly in aerospace,” said Andrew LaGala, director of the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

A large portion of the excitement stems from the many possibilities this property could bring to Lynchburg and Campbell County.

“You’re gonna have an opportunity for a lot of jobs. And a lot of jobs, that brings more stimulus and everything to the economy. Especially into this region and this area, so that there in itself is exactly what we’re trying to do,” said LaGala.

Though this project is still years away from becoming a reality, just moving the ball forward is a positive for all involved.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.