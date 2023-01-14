Inflation and ending of pandemic relief brings concerns about food insecurity in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.

That survey was conducted in mid 2022, but the challenges are still on display for those who might not know where their next meal is coming from.

“We have at least four counties with 19% food insecurity. So for us in southwest Virginia, food insecurity is much higher, the challenges are different than they are in other areas,” said Pam Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The pandemic brought these challenges to light. But now families are having to navigate inflation on top of losing some boosts in benefits in the coming months.

“I think (what) the pandemic and inflation has also done, is shed a light on the fact that people are reliant on government assistance and that those are important pieces that are keeping people afloat. So I think that that safety net is really important,” said Misyak.

Families and individuals aren’t the only ones having a hard time. Organizations like Feeding Southwest Virginia are doing their best to serve, but are also feeling the pinch. The food bank is simply not getting enough donations or benefits to meet the need.

“We don’t have enough food right now to provide to our partner agencies and our direct programs,” said Irvine.

The hope for Feeding Southwest Virginia, is that state and federal agencies will realize more needs to be done.

“At the end of the day, there’s just still not enough resources for our neighbors. However you slice it and dice it, whatever your political view is, the bottom line is this: families are struggling, people are going hungry and in America that shouldn’t happen,” said Irvine.

The best advice for those struggling to put food on the table is knowing the resources you qualify for and taking advantage of them. You can find more on the Virginia Department of Social Services website here and Feeding Southwest Virginia’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.