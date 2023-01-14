One person taken to hospital after Salem fire
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A person was injured and taken to the hospital Saturday after an early morning fire at 1236 W Main Street.
According to Salem Fire & EMS, they responded to the reported structure fire at around 4 a.m. and the building was left with significant damage.
One person was in the building at the time and their injuries were considered non-critical.
The fire was able to be brought under control within 15 minutes after crews arrived.
The cause was ruled an accident and damages are estimated at $200,000.
