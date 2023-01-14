Birthdays
Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke organization is making sure residents have access and information about how to save a life.

The Compress and Shock Foundation hosted a free CPR and AED training Saturday afternoon for communities who have been impacted by cardiac arrest. A Carilion Clinic physician led the training at Williams Memorial Baptist Church.

Carilion Clinic donated an AED machine to the facility at Saturday’s training.

This comes after a number of cardiac arrest incidents happened across the country in the last few weeks, including the high profile death of Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis.

The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin also made global news when he suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati after making a tackle on the field.

