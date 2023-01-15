Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continues a legacy of giving back to the community

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated stopped by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ to celebrate the organization’s 115th Founders’ Day, and also discuss ways the community can get involved on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday.

The organization is rooted in service and will be celebrating Dr. King’s legacy by giving back.

Chapter members will meet on Monday at noon at the Goodwill Industries of the Valleys parking lot at 2502 Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke to distribute educational materials about COVID-19 vaccines in northwest neighborhoods.

Leaders say communities across the country continue to battle a “tripledemic” of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.

Health experts agree that vaccination is often the number one tool for preventing many infectious diseases.

For more information about the event, please contact the Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® at webmaster@betachiomega.org.

