PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office, a male body was found in the New River on Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.