J & J Fashions is closing after 55 years in business

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner and explains why she decided to close.

 J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business passed down through three generations.

“My mother Jewell Hunt in 1968 opened our first store in rocky mount Virginia,” said Owner Sheila Copenhaver.

With business booming in 2014, Copenhaver opened a second location in the Star City. Within a few years, the Rocky Mount location was closed.

Since the pandemic, the Roanoke store has been struggling.

“The store was full of merchandise, new merchandise was coming in. So, when we did reopen everything that I had in the store that had been here was out of season and I had to put that on sale,” explained Copenhaver. “So, therefore no money was being made.”

Supply chain issues caused many shipments and orders to be delayed or canceled.

“So, it would be three weeks, four weeks. Well, you don’t want something to come in that late. So, people would order it. Then we would have to cancel it, it would come in late then we would have to put it on sale,” added Copenhaver.”

The store hasn’t been able to make up for the loss of profits. And her mother’s health is declining, she felt it was time to close the store.

“I’m an only child and I want to take care of her the best I can. And I cannot run a clothing store and be there for her,” said Copenhaver. “So, I made the decision that’s what I need to do in this season of my life.”

Empty clothing racks store all the laughs, stories, and moments shared. Big sale signs are placed everywhere as they get ready to say goodbye.

“It’s sad, it’s bittersweet, but our customers are so kind,” said Copenhaver. “They’re coming in to wish us the best.”

The store which has 6 employees will officially be closed in February.

