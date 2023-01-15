New residential units in historical building now available to rent

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic building in Roanoke that was once vacant for years will now provide a home for more than a dozen residents.

Junior Lofts will have 14 residential units and one commercial space.

The property owners combined original designs while keeping some of the historical walls and ceilings.

The Junior Lofts name pays homage to the building’s history.

It was once home to the former Junior Lunch owned by John Apostolou. A dinner that operated for 46 years and closed its door in 1994 upon Apostolou’s death.

Dave Jones bought the Junior Lunch building in November 2019 and began construction in 2022 alongside Hill Studios.

“To bring it back and have it utilized again to where people can call it home,” said Jones. “It’s gonna be a business coming in as well that’s gonna serve people and I think that’s valuable and I think it’s good. It’s one of the more special ones to me.”

10 units are still available to rent.

Alleghany Partners is having a grand opening for Junior Lofts on Tuesday.

