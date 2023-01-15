Officials hold annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local and state leaders gathered in Roanoke to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says growing up Dr. King was a powerful part of his life.

“Trying to understand who Dr. King was, what his death meant, what his life meant that’s all part of what took this guy from Kansas City, and you know I moved to Virginia in 1984 and was a civil rights lawyer for 18 years before I got in politics,” said Kaine.

Congressman Ben Cline was also in attendance.

“We need to remember Dr. King’s Words,” said Cline.

The Twenty-Sixth Annual Holiday Luncheon was organized by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

“Southern Christian Leadership wouldn’t have been having their luncheon at Roanoke Country Club 20 years ago right,” added Kaine. “There’s been progress but it’s not like we’ve solved all the problems.”

Keynote speaker Rev. William Avon Keen says it’s more than just a birthday celebration.

“This is just not just a Dr. King dream. This is just not a Black man’s dream. This is a dream for the global world,” said Keen. “If we would look at what he stood for and apply it to the world today. We would be in a more peaceful world, a more loving world, and a more kind world.”

This year’s theme was the struggle continues for justice.

“I think about health inequities, I think educational inequities, I think about continuing need for criminal justice reform,” explained Kaine.

Keen says he hopes his message reaches the younger generation.

“We’re still facing the same evils – poverty, racism that Dr. King was speaking about. He has left a legacy that we need to make sure to teach our children,” added Keen.

Many awards were given during the ceremony.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice Awards recipients:

Chester Smith

Sheriff Antonio Hash

Kiesha Preston

Community Service Awards recipients:

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb

Sheila Umberger

Polly Branch

The Dr. Perneller Chubb - Wilson Award recipients:

Verletta White

