Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Officials hold annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon in Roanoke

twenty sixth annual luncheon
twenty sixth annual luncheon(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local and state leaders gathered in Roanoke to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says growing up Dr. King was a powerful part of his life.

“Trying to understand who Dr. King was, what his death meant, what his life meant that’s all part of what took this guy from Kansas City, and you know I moved to Virginia in 1984 and was a civil rights lawyer for 18 years before I got in politics,” said Kaine.

Congressman Ben Cline was also in attendance.

“We need to remember Dr. King’s Words,” said Cline.

The Twenty-Sixth Annual Holiday Luncheon was organized by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

“Southern Christian Leadership wouldn’t have been having their luncheon at Roanoke Country Club 20 years ago right,” added Kaine. “There’s been progress but it’s not like we’ve solved all the problems.”

Keynote speaker Rev. William Avon Keen says it’s more than just a birthday celebration.

“This is just not just a Dr. King dream. This is just not a Black man’s dream. This is a dream for the global world,” said Keen. “If we would look at what he stood for and apply it to the world today. We would be in a more peaceful world, a more loving world, and a more kind world.”

This year’s theme was the struggle continues for justice.

“I think about health inequities, I think educational inequities, I think about continuing need for criminal justice reform,” explained Kaine.

Keen says he hopes his message reaches the younger generation.

“We’re still facing the same evils – poverty, racism that Dr. King was speaking about. He has left a legacy that we need to make sure to teach our children,” added Keen.

Many awards were given during the ceremony.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice Awards recipients:

Chester Smith

Sheriff Antonio Hash

Kiesha Preston

Community Service Awards recipients:

Vice Mayor Joe Cobb

Sheila Umberger

Polly Branch

The Dr. Perneller Chubb - Wilson Award recipients:

Verletta White

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
Courtesy: New River Regional Jail
Man arrested, charged with murder after deputies find body inside burned vehicle
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
The community held a vigil Monday for a teacher allegedly shot by a 6-year-old student.
School searched 1st-grader’s backpack before teacher shot
Expansion of passenger rail in Roanoke brings second daily round trip.
Virginia Amtrak ridership exceeds expectations as planning for more service continues

Latest News

No. 13 Virginia men’s basketball defeats Florida St. 67-58
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine
Senator Kaine reacts to classified documents found in President Biden’s home
Credit: The Compress and Shock Foundation
Roanoke group looks to spread information about cardiac arrest response
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update