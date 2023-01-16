College football fanatic reflects on 77 game road trip

BLACKSBURG Va. (WDBJ) - A college football fanatic is back home after attending 77 games this season, including one in Blacksburg.

Ben Chase attended the Virginia Tech and West Virginia game in Blacksburg, in September, and just finished the trip last week.

He says he drove over 60,000 miles and saw 115 teams play in 75 different stadiums.

Chase says the game in Blacksburg is one of the most memorable on the trip.

“I’ve said from the beginning, I don’t really care about the record as much as the journey and the people I met and the story of just going after what you love and at the end of the day, that’s what I care about,” he said.

Chase is waiting to hear back from the Guinness World Records to see if his road trip record gets approved.

