Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

College football fanatic reflects on 77 game road trip

Ben Chase is attempting to attend 60 college football games this fall
Ben Chase is attempting to attend 60 college football games this fall(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG Va. (WDBJ) - A college football fanatic is back home after attending 77 games this season, including one in Blacksburg.

Ben Chase attended the Virginia Tech and West Virginia game in Blacksburg, in September, and just finished the trip last week.

He says he drove over 60,000 miles and saw 115 teams play in 75 different stadiums.

Chase says the game in Blacksburg is one of the most memorable on the trip.

“I’ve said from the beginning, I don’t really care about the record as much as the journey and the people I met and the story of just going after what you love and at the end of the day, that’s what I care about,” he said.

Chase is waiting to hear back from the Guinness World Records to see if his road trip record gets approved.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in New River
Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
J & J Fashions
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

Latest News

Fox attacks couple in Blacksburg
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. members continue a legacy of giving back to the community
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Continues Giving to Community
Photos of the Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. continues legacy of giving back to community
twenty sixth annual luncheon
Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. luncheon held in Roanoke