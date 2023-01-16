Crash closes portion of Brandon Ave SW in Roanoke, drivers asked to find alternate route
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have closed a portion of Brandon Ave SW because of a crash.
Police say the crash occurred around 6:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Brandon Ave SW.
Police have closed both lanes from Deyerle Road SW, until the city line and say it will be some time before the road is cleared.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
