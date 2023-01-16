Fox attacks Blacksburg couple

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street, in Blacksburg, on Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox.

“Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said.

She says the fox attacked from behind an electrical box and it wasn’t afraid of dogs or people.

“It didn’t it didn’t show any fear response,” Benz said. “It was all fight and it didn’t let go and I mean, we had two larger dogs, two humans. It should have been scared, it should not have attacked us and so it just it kept on running after us.”

During the encounter both dogs and Benz were bit by the fox leading to vet and ER visits.

“We went to the ER and they were like ‘you have to get the shot no matter what,’” Benz said. That was an expensive Friday night, not how it was planned to be spent. But I got my six shots, the dogs got their booster.”

“For a skittish animal to tail somebody for a long period of time, and then come and bite them is incredibly abnormal,” Director of Operations at the SWVA Wildlife Center of Roanoke Haley Olson-Hodges said. “If that animal is approaching you, especially if it’s a high risk rabies vector, like foxes, skunks, raccoons, stuff like that, you need to try to get away from it, you don’t go ‘oh, look at the cute little thing, I’m going to pet it.’ Don’t do that.”

Benz says she reported the fox to the police.

“We do hikes all the time and I’ve seen bears and I’ve seen wildlife but they never approached us, so that was the first,” Benz said.

