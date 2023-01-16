Gas prices in Roanoke up 6.2 cents from a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 6.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1 cent per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.78 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 71 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.55 per gallon while the highest was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.44 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.28 per gallon today. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

January 16, 2022: $3.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.30 per gallon)

January 16, 2021: $2.20 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.39 per gallon)

January 16, 2020: $2.41 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.57 per gallon)

January 16, 2019: $2.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.24 per gallon)

January 16, 2018: $2.32 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.54 per gallon)

January 16, 2017: $2.21 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.33 per gallon)

January 16, 2016: $1.76 per gallon (U.S. Average: $1.91 per gallon)

January 16, 2015: $1.94 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.07 per gallon)

January 16, 2014: $3.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.30 per gallon)

January 16, 2013: $3.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.29 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.17 per gallon, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.14 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.19 per gallon, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.15 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.15 per gallon, down 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18 per gallon.

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Oil prices have seen a bit of a rally, finishing last week at nearly $80 per barrel again as Chinese demand starts to jump as expected, but with Covid cases and deaths now also surging in China, the jump in demand could be short-lived. Gas prices may nudge up slightly in the week ahead in some areas, while others could hold flat. The window on price drops however, appears to be coming up on the horizon as we get closer to what’s likely to be a significant refinery maintenance period ahead of summer.”

