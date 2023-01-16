Get an inside look of the new apartments “The View at Blue Ridge Commons”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The View at Blue Ridge Commons is a $50,5 million apartment complex with 339 units.

People are already scheduling appointments to see the apartments available to rent. Renters need to make three times the rent to qualify.

“1350 and up for one bedroom. 1590 and up for a two-bedroom, 1745 and up for a three-bedroom,” said Assistant Property Manager Jenni Browne.

While this development is not specifically filling the need for lower-income housing in Roanoke. It does offer something new.

“Everybody loves new,” said Browne.

According to a 2020 housing study, eighty percent of the city’s rentable apartments and houses were built before 1980.

“We’re in need of housing here. And I think having... something new, something exciting,” added Browne.

Browne says you have everything you need within a short distance.

“A really great location; We’re close to the airport, you’re 10 minutes from downtown, you’re close to the interstate for easy access, you’re also very close to the mall,” explained Browne.

The apartment complex already rented all three bedrooms available. Currently, there is a discount of 200 dollars per month until the amenities are built.

“There will be a dog park, two courtyards, centralized mailbox system, clubhouse, grilling area, fitness center, pool, you will also be able to rent garages,” said Browne.

The name The View at Blue Ridge Mountain pays homage to the mountain views surrounding the location.

“Just about every unit here. You get a glimpse of the mountain,” said Browne.

The towers which Browne says have the best views will not be available until April. The two buildings used to be the Sheraton Roanoke Hotel and Conference Center.

“I love this property. And I can’t wait to see it all finished,” explained Browne. “And trees growing, and grass planted and all of that kind of stuff.”

The prices to rent apartments inside the towers will be higher. The company is planning to have a tour of one of the towers for the public on February 18th. Click here for more information.

