Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Getting organized and decluttering in the New Year

Tips from an organizing expert
By Jean Jadhon
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people make a New Year’s resolution to declutter their homes. WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon spoke with the owner of WOW Professional Organizing Service to find out some tips on how to do just that.

Ann Custer’s company offers in-home services to help people get organized. She also holds seminars at her Roanoke County office. WOW organizing is online or you can also reach them at (540) 420-8225.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in New River
Crash on Brandon Ave in Roanoke.
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
J & J Fashions
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians

Latest News

Attacking Skin Cancer Lesions
Surgery for skin cancer that helps preserve tissue
Lobby Rally Focuses On Guns
Roanoke College MLK Events
WYW: Reboot Your Budget
Wild Animal Attacks Dogs And Residents