Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Report: Film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies at age 95

FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian...
FILE - In this July 5, 1958 file photo, German actor Horst Buchholz kisses the hand of Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida in Berlin.(AP Photo/Werner Kreusch, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Gina Lollobrigida, who for decades embodied the Italian stereotype of Mediterranean beauty and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies, has died in Rome.

Italian news agency Lapresse reported Lollobrigida’s death on Monday, quoting Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani. Lollobrigida was an honorary citizen of a Tuscan town.

In September, the 95-year-old film legend had surgery to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She , returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in New River
Pandemic emergency funding will be ending for households utilizing SNAP after February.
SNAP benefits set to return to pre-pandemic levels in March for Virginians
J & J Fashions
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
Junior Lofts
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
Normal traffic resumes along 581N after Roanoke brush fire

Latest News

The death toll has reached at least 37 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
At least 40 dead in apartment building missile strike in Ukraine; Russia seen preparing long war
A zip line has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was...
Neighbors use zip line after bridge washes away in California floods
A zip line has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was...
Neighbors use zip line to access homes because of California floods
MLK Jr. Day Events
MLK Jr. Day Events