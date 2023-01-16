Man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was hospitalized after being found with a gunshot wound in SE Roanoke Sunday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police were notified at 6:20 p.m. of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Montrose Ave SE.

Police found a man lying on the sidewalk in the area with a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

