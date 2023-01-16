Birthdays
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Southwest Virginia

Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day(MGN)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is meant to be a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy.

In Lexington, the 7th Annual CARE Rockbridge MLK Community Parade kicks off at United Methodist Church on Randolph Street at 10:30 Monday morning.

CARE stands for Community Anti-Racism Effort and the goal of that parade is to fill the streets with love and call for justice.

In Roanoke, you are invited to St. John’s Episcopal Church.

There, they will be reading Dr. King’s Letter from a Birmingham Jail and joining in prayer at noon.

Also in Roanoke, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Beta Chi Omega Chapter members will be handing out educational materials on COVID-19 vaccines in neighborhoods around northwest Roanoke.

They will start at the Goodwill Industries of the Valleys parking lot on Melrose Avenue NW at noon.

