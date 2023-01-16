Mild and dry for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dry today with increasing clouds

Showers likely Tuesday morning and again on Thursday

Above-normal temperatures (50s & 60)

MONDAY (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day)

After a cold start temperatures climb into the 50s today with increasing cloud cover. Our next system brings any rain chances around midnight tonight.

Mild and dry this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

PARADE OF STORMS

We’re watching for two developing storms this week which will bring rain back into the region. This is all part of those atmospheric rivers that have been hitting the west coast for the past several weeks.

The first of our rain events will be arriving overnight Monday and lasting through mid-morning on Tuesday. We’re thinking around .25″ to .50″ looks likely with this event. Temperatures will be way too warm for anything but rain. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Widespread rain moves in overnight into mid Tuesday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

Wednesday is shaping up to be a mainly dry day in between the two systems. We will end up with some upper 50s to low 60s for highs which is 10-15° above average for mid-January. Low-end shower chances may arrive by late evening.

The next round of rain is set to arrive by Thursday. While we’ll have more info on this storm as we get closer, rain is likely most of Thursday.

Thursday's Weather Maker (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEKEND

Saturday looks dry at this point. We’ll kick off the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Models are pointing towards another system bringing more rain late on Sunday. Expect highs in the 40s and 50s.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

We have another episode of Slight Chance of Science that you’ll want to listen to! For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast episode that dropped Wednesday, January 4! The latest episode dives into some big weather events the commonwealth saw during the year of 2022. Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts brings us the recap!

If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com. A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7. You can listen to our podcast on any platform where you stream podcasts from. Enjoy!

