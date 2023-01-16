One hospitalized, dog pronounced dead after house fire in Campbell County
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was injured and a dog passed away after a fire in Campbell County Saturday, according to the Campbell County Department of Public Safety.
Crews say the fire occurred in the 200 block of Treadway Circle and was reported at 7:51 a.m.
Two people and multiple animals were home at the time of the fire. One dog passed away due to the fire.
A resident in the home was hospitalized with burn injuries and later taken to VCU Medical Center for burn treatment.
The department says the home is a total loss.
