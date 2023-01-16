One person taken to hospital after Timber Ridge house fire
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in the Timber Ridge area of Rockbridge Co. Monday.
According to the Rockbridge Baths Volunteer Fire Department, Fairfield Rescue Squad, Sheriffs Deputies, South River VFD, Lexington FD & Rescue, Buena Vista FD, Kerrs Creek VFD, and Raphine VFD also responded.
