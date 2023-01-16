Birthdays
Organizations in Roanoke give back for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MLK Day of Service in Roanoke
MLK Day of Service in Roanoke(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley partnered with multiple organizations to give back during the holiday.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Beta Chi Omega Chapter, Roanoke Valley Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, and Community High School all volunteered.

The groups distributed Covid-19 information to 974 homes in Northwest and Southeast Roanoke.

Organizers say they chose those communities because of the low vaccination rates.

With the recent rise in Covid cases, they want to help people stay healthy.

And Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is all about helping others.

“Dr. Martin Luther King’s Jr. wife Coretta Scott King pushed so hard to have this holiday to honor her husband.,” explained Kiana Marshall. “But she to give back on this day to recognize and celebrate her husband and to honor him by working in the community or simply by giving an act of kindness to others. And that’s really truly what Dr. King stood for.”

Informational materials about COVID-19 were left on doors or mailboxes. COVID-19 tests were available upon request for the community.

